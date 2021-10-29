CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Truist

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Truist from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.10.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR opened at $145.11 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $155.40. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,377 shares of company stock worth $747,121. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.