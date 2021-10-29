Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Core Laboratories has decreased its dividend payment by 87.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Core Laboratories has a payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.21. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.19.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLB. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Core Laboratories stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,415 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.34% of Core Laboratories worth $24,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

