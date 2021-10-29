Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS CSNVY opened at $48.25 on Thursday. Corbion has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $60.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.24.
Corbion Company Profile
