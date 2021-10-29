Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CSNVY opened at $48.25 on Thursday. Corbion has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $60.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.24.

Corbion Company Profile

Corbion NV engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of ingredients for food and biochemicals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Biochemicals. The Food segment provides biobased ingredients for the food industry. The Biochemicals segment produces chemicals derived from organic acids through the fermentation of carbohydrates, and lactic acid based solutions.

