Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.42

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 44155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.88 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.24.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,467,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $2,845,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $4,268,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $2,287,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $5,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

