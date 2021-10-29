Contrasting TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get TuSimple alerts:

This table compares TuSimple and CleanSpark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $1.84 million 4,502.31 -$177.87 million N/A N/A CleanSpark $10.03 million 69.94 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -37.90

CleanSpark has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TuSimple and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 1 11 0 2.92 CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00

TuSimple presently has a consensus target price of $57.15, indicating a potential upside of 44.22%. CleanSpark has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 115.63%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than TuSimple.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.6% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple N/A N/A N/A CleanSpark -96.95% -16.50% -15.63%

Summary

CleanSpark beats TuSimple on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services. The company’s software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Bountiful, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.