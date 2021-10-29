Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Announces Earnings Results

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 72,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,794. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95. The company has a market cap of $147.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.58. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

