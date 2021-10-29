ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 471.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,323 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $23,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,388,025. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.28. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.