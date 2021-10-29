Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Upgraded at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.84.

CRK stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.72. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,985,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,896,000 after purchasing an additional 842,650 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,476,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 19,808 shares during the period. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

