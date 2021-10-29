CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €82.50 ($97.06).

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:COP opened at €72.75 ($85.59) on Monday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a fifty-two week high of €85.40 ($100.47). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €76.34 and its 200 day moving average is €71.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.