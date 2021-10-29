Comparing Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) & Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) and Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Vestas Wind Systems A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Raiffeisen Bank International pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Raiffeisen Bank International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestas Wind Systems A/S 2 7 5 0 2.21 Raiffeisen Bank International 0 3 4 0 2.57

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Raiffeisen Bank International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vestas Wind Systems A/S $16.93 billion 2.63 $873.86 million $0.30 48.93 Raiffeisen Bank International $6.52 billion 1.47 $918.13 million N/A N/A

Raiffeisen Bank International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vestas Wind Systems A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Raiffeisen Bank International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestas Wind Systems A/S 6.00% 20.29% 4.91% Raiffeisen Bank International 17.20% 7.46% 0.63%

Summary

Vestas Wind Systems A/S beats Raiffeisen Bank International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded by Smith Hansen and Peder Hansen in 1945 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center. The Central Europe encompasses the banking markets in Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia. The Southeastern Europe represents banks and leasing companies, as well as capital management and asset management companies and pension funds operating in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, Romania and Serbia. The Eastern Europe segment covers banking services for corporate and retail customers in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine. The Group Corporates & Markets segment covers operating business booked in Austria. The Corporate Center segment refers to central management functions at the head office and other units. The company was founded in October 2010 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

