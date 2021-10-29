Comparing 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) & New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group 10.18% 9.90% 4.74% 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and 17 Education & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group 2 8 1 0 1.91 17 Education & Technology Group 2 1 0 0 1.33

New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus target price of $17.42, suggesting a potential upside of 717.84%. 17 Education & Technology Group has a consensus target price of $4.15, suggesting a potential upside of 366.45%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and 17 Education & Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group $3.58 billion 1.01 $413.33 million $0.26 8.19 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million 0.86 -$205.35 million ($17.12) -0.05

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. 17 Education & Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Oriental Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.9% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

