Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MGDDY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of MGDDY opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.09. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.