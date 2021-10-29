Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CYH traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,385,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,367. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88.

CYH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community Health Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 834,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Community Health Systems worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

