Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

Community Bankers Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of ESXB stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $11.66. 60,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,744. Community Bankers Trust has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $12.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million.

In other Community Bankers Trust news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $165,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,070 shares of company stock worth $12,136.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community Bankers Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

