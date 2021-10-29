Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.50 ($7.65) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.46.

CRZBY stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 15.10. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. Equities analysts expect that Commerzbank will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

