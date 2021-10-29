Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE FIX traded up $6.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.10. The stock had a trading volume of 275,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,528. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.99. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.