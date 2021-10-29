Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE FIX traded up $6.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.10. The stock had a trading volume of 275,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,528. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.99. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.
Comfort Systems USA Company Profile
Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.
Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.