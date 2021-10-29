Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Comfort Systems USA has increased its dividend by 44.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Comfort Systems USA has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

NYSE FIX opened at $89.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $90.69.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

