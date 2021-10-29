Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP Sells $217,179.00 in Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CMA opened at $85.72 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $89.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 0.9% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 44,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Comerica by 70.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

