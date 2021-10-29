Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.94%. Columbia Financial updated its Q3 guidance to $0.20 EPS.

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Columbia Financial worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

