Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.12. 44,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,300. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $50.68.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.30%.
COLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.
