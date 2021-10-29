Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.12. 44,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,300. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Banking System stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Columbia Banking System worth $15,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.