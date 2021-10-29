Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

COLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at about $22,727,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 333,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,792,000 after buying an additional 200,495 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,896,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,813,000 after purchasing an additional 152,814 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $34.13 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

