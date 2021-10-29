Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Colony Bankcorp, Inc., a multibank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to consumers and small to medium size businesses primarily in south Georgia. It offers various deposits, including interest bearing demand and savings deposits, checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts. Colony Bank’s philosophy is firmly grounded in the principle that banking is about relationships, not just products and technology. “

Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $258.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 32.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAN. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 118.0% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 881,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 476,972 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter worth about $2,071,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth about $1,761,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 16.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 68,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 30.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

