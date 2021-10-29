Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTSH traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.80. 53,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,590. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

