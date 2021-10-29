CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Downgraded by HSBC

CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNP Assurances in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of CNPAY stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. CNP Assurances has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86.

CNP Assurances SA engages in the design, development, distribution, and management of personal insurance products. It operates through the following business segments: Savings and Personal Risk. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

