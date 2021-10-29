CNH Partners LLC Takes $4.48 Million Position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,728,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,940,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,944,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,433,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,960,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LITTU remained flat at $$10.22 during midday trading on Friday. 53 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,283. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97.

