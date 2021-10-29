CNH Partners LLC Takes $33.66 Million Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 730,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,658,000. PPD makes up 0.9% of CNH Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.21% of PPD at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of PPD by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter worth $11,983,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPD traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $47.20. 51,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,184. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.06. PPD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

