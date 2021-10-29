CNH Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 209,488 Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 209,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,678,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 1.16% of Lydall as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lydall by 54.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lydall by 49.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lydall by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lydall by 37.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Lydall stock remained flat at $$62.09 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,034.66 and a beta of 3.08. Lydall, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

