CNH Partners LLC Makes New $6.13 Million Investment in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 635,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,000. CNH Partners LLC owned 2.03% of Golden Arrow Merger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GAMC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth $4,825,000. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GAMC remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,087. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

