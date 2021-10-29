CNH Partners LLC Has $23.81 Million Stock Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

CNH Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 355,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,667 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $23,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 60.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,709,000 after acquiring an additional 570,219 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 21,821 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 497,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,551,000 after acquiring an additional 39,847 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 1,138.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 17.9% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 141,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,459 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATH traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.14. 10,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,245. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average of $64.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Financial downgraded Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $351,267.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $122,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,422,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,774 shares of company stock worth $1,506,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

