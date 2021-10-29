CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.25. CNH Industrial posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNHI. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,061,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after buying an additional 10,243,221 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,733,004,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,791,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,660,000 after buying an additional 1,912,127 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in CNH Industrial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,387,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,400,000 after buying an additional 1,806,826 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

