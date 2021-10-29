CMG Global Holdings LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 26.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.2% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 36,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,162,669 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $65,144,000 after purchasing an additional 936,179 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 433,521 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,556,711 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,095,763,000 after purchasing an additional 158,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.93. 284,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,724,387. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $219.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.24%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.