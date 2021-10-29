CMG Global Holdings LLC Acquires 4,823 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.4% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,583,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $236.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

