CMG Global Holdings LLC Acquires 3,263 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 57.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 415.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 313,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,648,000 after purchasing an additional 252,727 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 75,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 114.0% during the second quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 198.3% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 82,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 54,941 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $69.27. 430,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,595,521. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.