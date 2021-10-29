CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) Short Interest Update

CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,900 shares, a growth of 192.4% from the September 30th total of 178,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter worth $206,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter valued at about $2,062,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter worth about $2,580,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CM Life Sciences III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMLT opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90. CM Life Sciences III has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.