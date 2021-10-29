Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%.

CLSD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,468,968.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,320,632.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 452,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,887. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $320.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.55. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

