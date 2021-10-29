Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.56

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.56 and last traded at $54.56, with a volume of 738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.28.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLFD. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Clearfield alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $275,123.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 330.6% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 7,946.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 40,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 88.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,831 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.