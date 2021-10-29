Clearfield (CLFD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $784.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $275,123.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearfield stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 1,254.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Clearfield worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.