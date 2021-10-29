Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 67,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 173,147 shares.The stock last traded at $26.85 and had previously closed at $28.16.

CLAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $909.56 million, a P/E ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 8.5% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Clarus during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,838,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Clarus by 333.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 32,567 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Clarus during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Clarus by 357.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 78,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

