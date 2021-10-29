Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,966,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,687,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Etsy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Etsy by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Etsy by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after buying an additional 97,639 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.86.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 144,587 shares of company stock worth $31,776,307 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $242.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.40. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.49 and a 1-year high of $255.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.