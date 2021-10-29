Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $58.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

