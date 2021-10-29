Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $323,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 21.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Lam Research by 5.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.42.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,132 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $565.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $338.27 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

