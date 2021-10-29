Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $22.26 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77.

