Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $248,000 Position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GCV. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 268,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 467,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 201,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 25.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GCV opened at $6.53 on Friday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

