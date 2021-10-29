Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires Shares of 8,732 South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 82.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,758,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,792 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,458,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,760,000 after buying an additional 41,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $51,011,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

SJI opened at $22.38 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

