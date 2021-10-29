Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.22. 46,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Civista Bancshares stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Civista Bancshares worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

