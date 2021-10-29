Civista Bancshares, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

CIVB opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 51,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 240.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 523,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

