Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Civeo from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. Civeo has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. The company has a market cap of $328.70 million, a PE ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 3.88.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.55 million. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Civeo will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $129,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $108,228.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,242 shares of company stock worth $2,327,735. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 812.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Civeo by 42.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo in the first quarter worth about $153,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Civeo in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Civeo in the second quarter worth about $608,000. 60.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

