Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,640 ($47.56) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,694 ($48.26).

Get Whitbread alerts:

LON WTB opened at GBX 3,326 ($43.45) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,237.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,221.13. The company has a market cap of £6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.62. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59).

In related news, insider Adam Crozier acquired 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, for a total transaction of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.