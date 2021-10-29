Citigroup Boosts Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $170.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXP. BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.45.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $148.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $160.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.67 and its 200 day moving average is $143.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,698,000 after buying an additional 84,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,918,000 after buying an additional 130,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after buying an additional 376,526 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after purchasing an additional 873,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,578,000 after purchasing an additional 100,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

