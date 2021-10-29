Citigroup Begins Coverage on Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday. They issued an inline rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Warby Parker stock. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000.

Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

